EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Up 8% – Still a Buy?

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 41,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

EnWave Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The company has a market cap of C$29.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

