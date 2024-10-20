EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

