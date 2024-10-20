Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.36.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

EQIX stock opened at $895.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $855.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.57. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

