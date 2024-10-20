Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $48.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 673,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 113,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Equitable by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

