Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

