Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $39.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after buying an additional 264,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 169,222 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

