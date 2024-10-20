Essex LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

