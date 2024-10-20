Essex LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.42 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

