Essex LLC Sells 397 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NOBL opened at $107.96 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

