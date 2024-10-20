Essex LLC Sells 784 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 191.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

