Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.34 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $87.34 million and $3.65 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 80,370,938 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

