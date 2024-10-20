European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in European Wax Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 164,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

EWCZ stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $434.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

