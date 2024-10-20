Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,465,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $345.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.