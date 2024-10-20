Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.16% of Limoneira worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMNR. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Limoneira by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a PE ratio of -214.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -230.77%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

