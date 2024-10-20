Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after buying an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,462,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $406.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.37 and its 200-day moving average is $339.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

