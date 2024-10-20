Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,139 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 388,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

