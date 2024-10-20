Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

IBM stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average of $189.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.