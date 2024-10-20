Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Evogene has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

