Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF) and The Competition Critical Survey

Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) is one of 402 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Falcon Oil & Gas to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Falcon Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors -12.29% 6.95% 4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors 703 4690 8692 362 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Falcon Oil & Gas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 71.55%. Given Falcon Oil & Gas’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Oil & Gas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Oil & Gas and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Oil & Gas N/A N/A -14.63 Falcon Oil & Gas Competitors $713.91 million $109.84 million 2.44

Falcon Oil & Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Oil & Gas. Falcon Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Falcon Oil & Gas rivals beat Falcon Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

