Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,131 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,743.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

