Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,740,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 314.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

