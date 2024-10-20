Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $532,000 in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

