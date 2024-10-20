Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,519 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.