Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 26,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

