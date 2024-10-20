Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

FITB stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,920. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

