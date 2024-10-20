Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.86 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 71.60 ($0.93). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 624,099 shares.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.04. The firm has a market cap of £148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,800.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Filtronic

In other Filtronic news, insider Michael Tyerman acquired 5,500 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £3,520 ($4,596.50). 38.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.