First Bancorp Inc ME Buys 170 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.99. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

