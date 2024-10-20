First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

