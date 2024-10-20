First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,997,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

