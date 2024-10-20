First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 212 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %
INTU opened at $613.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.40 and its 200 day moving average is $627.54. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
