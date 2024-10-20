First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 243 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 20.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 23.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

CDW Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.