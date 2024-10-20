First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

