First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

