First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.82.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

