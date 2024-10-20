First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 190,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.