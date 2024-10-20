First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 6.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned about 0.49% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $22,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,703,000 after buying an additional 550,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,682. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

