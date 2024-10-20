Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $110.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.52 million. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

