Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Flowserve alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.