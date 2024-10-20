Franklin Resources Inc Sells 7,900 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23.

On Monday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

