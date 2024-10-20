Friedenthal Financial Invests $50,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

