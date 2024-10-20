FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $30.48. FRP shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 15,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

FRP Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.47.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%.

In related news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $49,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,349.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,349.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth $248,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in FRP by 116.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

