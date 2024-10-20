FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

FutureFuel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FF opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,528.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 203.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 51.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 86,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 124.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

