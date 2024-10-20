Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.69 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.25). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 27,057 shares.

Gama Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59.

About Gama Aviation

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

