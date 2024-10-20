Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$10.63 and last traded at C$10.61, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.38.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost ( TSE:GH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.30 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.9795918 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.