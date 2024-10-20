General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.