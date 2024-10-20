General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,573 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of General Electric worth $180,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $192.61. 3,075,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

