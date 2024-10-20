Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $5.09. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 72,255 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $76.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $69,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Further Reading

