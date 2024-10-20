Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 31st

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

GLAD stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

