Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

GOODO stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

