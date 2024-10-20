Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODO stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $22.41.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
