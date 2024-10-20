Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 82.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $22.11 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.